Much has transpired in the past few weeks concerning the governance and transparency of Bradford Township.
The Era reported several issues, legal and public policy, to the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association (PNA), an advocate for and protector of the media’s statutory and constitutional rights of access to public records and proceedings.
Melissa Bevan Melewsky, an attorney with the PNA, took the information about voting outside of public meetings, leaving out a supervisor from communications and notices, limiting or prohibiting public comment, and excluding an elected official from executive session discussions.
She reviewed all the information and available documentation, then sent a letter (see excerpts below) via email to the supervisors of Bradford Township — Mark Cline, Laree Sue Behan and Steve Mascho — and their most recent solicitor of record, Chris Byham. She urged the supervisors to consider the facts she had received as they “raise statutory and constitutional concerns,” as the township moves into 2023.
The goal of the letter was to show the supervisors that there are rules which they must follow in governing the township.
Melewsky recommended all three supervisors receive training on Pennsylvania’s primary access laws, Sunshine Act, and Right-to-Know Law; where to find training; and offered to provide the training herself or to answer questions.
Because this is not just a Bradford Township issue, other municipal residents are taking notice and are calling in with questions as well. All are urged to review their rights as citizens and what is expected as government officials.
Excerpts from Melewsky’s letter to the Bradford Township Supervisors:
As you may know, the Sunshine Act requires all official action, e.g., votes, to take place at a public meeting and only after an opportunity for meaningful public comment…The law expressly requires decisions on agency business to take place only at a public meeting and only after there’s been an opportunity for meaningful public comment. The law recognizes and codifies the public’s right to witness and participate in the decision-making process.
When votes take place outside a public meeting, the public and its valuable input are cut out of that critical public process.
The Sunshine Act also requires the board of supervisors to facilitate opportunities for meaningful public comment at all public meetings. This right extends to matters that are or may be before the board. It is a broad right that allows the public to comment on agenda items and to bring non-agenda items to the board’s attention. If supervisors choose to limit public comment to residents and taxpayers, any journalist who is a resident or taxpayer of the township must be permitted to provide public comment in the form of statements or questions about matters that are or may be before the board.
While there is no law that requires public officials to answer questions posed during public comment, the process is improved and strengthened when they do. Answering questions at public meetings can reduce or eliminate the need for formal, written public records requests, which can take significant time and public resources to answer. This practice also fosters a positive relationship between elected officials and the public they serve while better informing the community and limiting the spread of misinformation that can result from a lack of information (or facts).
As you know, in limited circumstances the Sunshine Act allows, but does not require, non-public executive sessions. When an agency calls an executive session, the law requires all members of the agency to be provided at least 24 hours’ advance notice of the date, time, location and purpose of the executive session. Moreover, the general rule of the Sunshine Act requires quorum deliberation of agency business to occur only at a public meeting. If two of three supervisors are discussing agency business outside a public meeting — with or without the third supervisor — it creates potential Sunshine Act liability.
Journalists have also reported that at least one Bradford Township supervisor has threatened to exclude the press completely from public meetings. Such a prohibition would be a clear violation of the First Amendment of the United States Constitution, which protects the press’ right to gather and disseminate information about public officials and public proceedings. Excluding the press from a public meeting would constitute an infringement of the press’ First Amendment rights to gather and disseminate news, interfere with the public’s right to receive information, and create significant potential liability for the township.
At the conclusion of her letter, Melewsky provided her contact information and asked the supervisors to reach out with any questions, concerns or to explore her offer of free training opportunities.
The next meeting of the Bradford Township Board of Supervisors will be at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16.