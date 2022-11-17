HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB), through its Limited-Release Lotteries, will award lottery registrants the opportunity to purchase 1,590 bottles of rare whiskeys, including 1,440 bottles of the highly sought Van Winkle products.

Pennsylvania residents and licensees will have until 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, to opt into one or more of the drawings for each of two lotteries by visiting the Limited-Release Lottery webpage FWGS.com.

