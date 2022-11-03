"Concord Floral"

Randy Mong, left, and Sirus Desnoes perform a scene from “Concord Floral,” a play set in an abandoned greenhouse, about teens, mistakes, dreams, and possibilities.

 Photo by Kevin Ewert

The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford’s student theater production, “Concord Floral,” is about darkness, not flowers.

“Concord Floral” shows are in the Studio Theater of Bromeley Family Theater in Blaisdell Hall at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10, 11 and 12, and at 2 p.m. Nov. 13. The production has adult content and language and is not recommended for young children.

