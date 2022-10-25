Weinberg

Kimberly Weinberg

Kimberly Marcott Weinberg, assistant director of communications and marketing at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, has received an award for her story about Pitt-Bradford alumni navigating the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Weinberg received a Best of CASE District II Award in a special category for COVID writing from the Council for the Advancement and Support of Education for the story, “A New World. Up Close With Alumni on the Frontlines of the Coronavirus.” The story appeared in the Spring/Summer 2020 edition of Portraits magazine, Pitt-Bradford’s alumni magazine and flagship publication.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos