The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford Financial Aid staff will offer two free FAFSA completion workshops this month. Students and families do not have to be attending Pitt-Bradford in order to take part.

The first workshop will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Warren-Forest Higher Education Council, Suite F, in Warren. Pre-registration is required for this event by calling (814) 723-3222.

