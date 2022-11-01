The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford Financial Aid staff will offer two free FAFSA completion workshops this month. Students and families do not have to be attending Pitt-Bradford in order to take part.
The first workshop will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Warren-Forest Higher Education Council, Suite F, in Warren. Pre-registration is required for this event by calling (814) 723-3222.
A second completion event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 10 in the Richard E. and Ruth McDowell Fitness Center, computer lab room 158, at Pitt-Bradford.
Sessions will enable families to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) online with some assistance from the staff. Those interested should bring their 2021 Federal tax return with related W-2 forms. Families should also bring FSA usernames and passwords, if they have them, and investment statements for assets other than retirement accounts.
Filling out the FAFSA is the first step in consideration for financial aid from the U.S. Department of Education, Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency and the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.
Pitt-Bradford financial aid available to qualifying first-year students includes the Pitt Success Pell Match, Panther merit scholarships and Go Beyond New York State Awards.
For more information contact Deborah Soyke, assistant director of Financial Aid, at (814) 362-7550 or d.soyke@pitt.edu.