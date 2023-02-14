Dr. Thompson

Dr. Pamela Thompson

The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford has hired Dr. Pamela Thompson as its new assistant dean of academic success and advising, who will lead the effort to ensure students have the academic support they need to succeed.

Thompson comes to Pitt-Bradford with 30 years of professional experience. That experience includes 17 years of designing and delivering academic support to students at Alabama A&M University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology and master’s degree in psychology-personnel administration. Additionally, she holds a doctorate in urban higher education from Jackson (Miss.) State University.

