Viqtory Media has named the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford a Top 10 Military Friendly® School in the category of Small Public universities.
Viqtory has recognized Pitt-Bradford as a Military Friendly School for 13 consecutive years. It is the first time the university has been named a Top 10 school for embracing military students and their families and dedicating resources to ensure their success. Pitt-Bradford was the only small public university in Pennsylvania to achieve Top 10 status.
The campus was one of 81 small public universities nationwide to receive a Military Friendly® designation.
Now in its 13th year, the Military Friendly® Schools list has come to set the standard for higher education institutions to provide the best opportunities for veterans and their spouses. This prestigious list provides a comprehensive guide for veterans and their families using data sources from federal agencies and proprietary survey information from participating organizations.
The list of Military Friendly® Schools comes from an evaluation of both public data about the institutions and proprietary data gathered through a survey.
More than 1,800 schools participated in the 2023-2024 survey with 665 earning special awards for going above the standard. The 2023-2024 Military Friendly® Schools list will be published in the May and October issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.
Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey scores with the assessment of the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, degree advancement or transfer, and loan default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.
“The Military Friendly School designation is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of many different offices and people at Pitt-Bradford who actively help returning veterans and their dependents to be successful in their pursuit of higher education,” said Dr. James Baldwin, vice president of enrollment management at Pitt-Bradford.
Support at Pitt-Bradford for veterans includes academic coaching and tutoring, disability resources, an academic advising center, writing center and mathematics center, as well as career and counseling services.
Pitt-Bradford has also been named a Military Spouse Friendly® School, a designation that helps military spouses select schools that will support them in their education journey by meeting their unique needs as part of a military family.