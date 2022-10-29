Dr. Mary Mulcahy PIC

Dr. Mary Mulcahy, associate professor of biology at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, teaches a field botany course on the campus, which has been named one of the nation’s most environmentally responsible colleges by The Princeton Review.

 Photo provided by Matthew Lester

The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford is one of the nation’s most environmentally responsible colleges, according to The Princeton Review.

The education services company features Pitt-Bradford in its online resource, The Princeton Review Guide to Green Colleges: 2023 Edition, published earlier this week.

