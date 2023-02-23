Cultural Fest PIC

A member of the White Pine Dancers performs in the Mukaiyama University Room at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford last fall. The dancers will perform again Saturday as part of the university’s annual Cultural Festival celebration from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

 Photo provided

The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford’s annual cultural festival will take place Saturday2, in the Frame-Westerberg Commons and, for the first time since 2019, the public is invited to take part in person.

The theme of this year’s festival, which will be held from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., is “Celebrating Linguistic Diversity.” Internationally inspired appetizers, desserts and drinks will be available without charge throughout the festival.

