HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania General Assembly members from both chambers and both parties on Wednesday heralded the introduction of a mental health pilot program for public schools across the commonwealth.
The web based counseling program by Kooth US was awarded a grant through the Department of Human Services that enables school districts to opt into the services without cost to students, parents or the district.
Participating schools include Oswayo Valley School District in Shinglehouse.
The grant was funded in the FY 2022-23 state budget in acknowledgement of the mental health crisis currently being faced by young people.
Of American youths aged 12-17, 1 in 3 have persistent feelings of sadness
4 in 10 have issues that are going untreated
and 1 in 6 have made a suicide plan.
Kooth’s innovative digital mental health and wellbeing platform has been designed to offer choice and encourage users to engage and seek help on their own terms. The service includes self help content, anonymous safe, moderated forums, journaling, goal setting, and therapeutic activities.
“Young people are experiencing mental health problems at a rate we have never seen before and at a time of provider shortage,” said Kooth US General Manager Kevin Winters. “At Kooth, we knew we needed a different approach and that’s why we’ve focused on prevention in an accessible format able to reach a younger generation. We are thrilled to partner with Pennsylvania on this pilot program and look forward to seeing its success in many, many school districts.”