PHILADELPHIA (TNS) — Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner says that the Republican-led drive to impeach and remove him from office was part of a "generalized authoritarian attack" being waged by the GOP on democracy across the country.

Krasner, a Democrat, made the remarks during a news conference Monday to address a legal challenge he filed Friday in Commonwealth Court. In that lawsuit, Krasner and his lawyers argued the impeachment drive against him should be thrown out for several reasons, including that legislative Republicans haven't accused him of an impeachable offense and don't have the legal grounds to oust a locally elected official.

