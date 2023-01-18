CLEARFIELD — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is pleased to announce the winner of the Paint the Plow safety outreach contest in District 2.

Philipsburg-Osceola Area High School of Centre County won the “Fan Favorite” award, which was determined by online voting through www.penndot.pa.gov. The student art depicts their mascot warning against the potential consequences of texting while driving to convey this year’s theme of “Put Down the Device in Snow and Ice.”

