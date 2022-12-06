Until the end of December, artwork by Mark Pessia will be on display at the Allegheny Mountain Arts Gallery in Bradford.
The opening reception will take place from 1 to 4 pm. Saturday. Attendees can meet the artist, enjoy gorgeous oil landscape paintings, and participate in a raffle for a custom dip-tanked tumbler by the artist.
Pessia is a Bradford local and owner of The Carpet Store on East Washington Street. He began oil painting in 2017 with Bob Ross’s show, “The Joy of Painting,” and has been creating beautiful landscapes ever since. Through trial and error, Pessia has also taught himself how to practice dip tank, which is the process of coating an object in a decorative film. His exhibition will include both his oil paintings and some of his dip tank work.
A raffle will also be help for a chance to win a custom dip-tanked tumbler by Pessia. The winner will have over 40 design options to choose from. The fee to enter the raffle is $3. Anyone interested can enter by stopping by the Allegheny Mountain Arts Gallery.
Pessia’s exhibition will be the gallery’s fourth featured artist exhibition.
The Allegheny Mountain Arts Gallery (181 Main Street, Bradford,) is open Wednesday to Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. and owned by two local artists: Rick Minard and Greg Souchik. Local art is constantly on display/for sale at the gallery, in addition to antiques, gifts, t-shirts, mugs, art classes, and exhibits by visiting artists.