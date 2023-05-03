Mark Perna, a national keynote speaker, as well as bestselling author and generational expert will be speaking from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday in Bromeley Family Theater at University of Pittsburgh at Bradford’s Blaisdell Hall.
Perna’s message about unleashing passion, purpose and performance in younger generations demonstrates how that topic intersects with education, careers, workforce and communities and helps shift the paradigm of how we think about young people today.
“We are so excited about this upcoming event! Perna is very informative,” explained Leadership McKean’s Executive Director Kristin Asinger. “He is definitely a speaker that area businesses will want to hear from.”
A team from Workforce Solutions from North Central Pennsylvania referenced that Mark Perna received a standing ovation at the event they attended.
“The message Mark Perna delivers has the capability to transform how employers, schools and every member of the audience will interact with the younger generation after hearing the concepts he presents. Mr. Perna encourages the audience to look within as he offers advice for all when looking at how to close the skills gap, how to overcome generational rifts, getting to know the Why generation and so much more.”
Perna is looking forward to connecting with those in our region.
“I’m honored to be part of your journey toward purpose-driven education,” said Perna. “Today’s younger generations are full of untapped potential, and I believe everyone can thrive when they feel seen, heard, and valued. Together, we can make a powerful difference for the future.”
Presented by Leadership McKean, the event is open to the public and is essential for those who influence today’s younger generation in any capacity — parents, educators, leaders, employers and public officials are all encouraged to attend. Students and young adults are also encouraged to attend. As the skills gap widens, tapping into the vast creativity, intelligence and potential of the next generation is so important.
This event is sponsored by American Refining Group, Philo & Sarah Blaisdell Foundation, Zippo Manufacturing Company and University of Pittsburgh at Bradford. Leadership McKean’s mission is to develop informed and involved leaders and to strengthen community.
Tickets will cost $25 for general admission, $20 for Leadership McKean Alumni and $10 for adults and students up to 25 years. Tickets will be available at the door and are available online through www.LeadershipMcKean.com. Complimentary tickets may be requested for those with financial challenges by emailing leadershipmckean1@gmail.com.