SMETHPORT — The McKean County Fair has a long history; in fact, the 117th county fair has been celebrating agriculture in the region since 1905.
This year, there have been many updates and improvements made to the grounds and buildings. A ribbon-cutting event for the new Memorial Grange Hall will be held immediately preceding opening ceremonies of the fair at 6 p.m. Sunday.
The meeting place of rural communities, Grange Halls were the centers of business and social events. The first known Grange Hall was established across the state line in Fredonia, N.Y., shortly after the end of the Civil War. The McKean County Fair’s previous Grange building, built back in 1955-56, had become dilapidated and nearly unusable in recent years.
Tanya Okerlund, president of the Fair Association, noted, “The old Grange building was definitely part of the fair’s long history, and we even have a current director, Cecil Gallup, who was involved with the construction of it.”
She said it became apparent that constructing a new building would be most cost effective.
The total cost of the initial project, approximately $84,500, was paid for through grant funds, including a grant from the McKean County commissioners.
Gallup was 15 years old when he began to help build the old Grange building in 1956. This year, he helped tear it down.
“In 1956, I helped put on the last quarter section of tin on the roof,” Gallup began. “The tin came from the powerhouses from Pennzoil/Kendall and Quaker State, with bullet holes in it.” He explained that the bullet holes were not from the rivets or bolts, but from actual bullets, probably from hunters out in the woods. He worked on the roof for a couple of weeks.
“They, Quaker State, raised the first five rafters on the south side of the building. Nobody wanted to get up there on the roof,” he said. “The men from Quaker State would hand the tin up to me, I would drill it and put bolts in, and they would put the nuts on the underside.” He added that the employees from the oil company would use a ladder to fasten the nuts but would not get on the roof.
The materials from the building are not lost. Local artist Kent W. Smith, who made a donation to the fair, jumped at the chance to have the metal from the building.
Smith has created whimsical home decor and other pieces of art with the corrugated metal from the old Grange Hall and will have many pieces available at the fair.
Smith said the pieces of art came from the “panels with different levels of rust and various colors,” adding that having an assortment of colors allows for a greater range of creativity. The colors of paint from the Grange building started with green, then yellow and finally red, on the sides. The roof was painted in several coats of metallic gray.
Smith’s process is completely his own, using hand shears to “coax every bit of character out of the metal, letting it tell the story and where it wants to be cut.” Before he begins, he prepares the metal sparingly, “It’s cleaned using a pressure washer and a stiff broom. No detergents are used to clean the surface. I want to remove dirt and loose material, but leave behind the natural weathered beauty of the metal and paint.”
He added that sometimes, lichens may survive the cleaning process and continue to grow if the piece is left outside, but, “They add a rich, earthy color to the corrugated metal surface.”
Each piece is a part of McKean County and fair history.
Gallup and his wife, Phyllis, celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary this year, are long-running members of the fair. As he recalled his time building the Grange, she helped jog his memory.
He said he was paid $1.75 an hour for the work he did, which she confirmed was a lot of money back then — joking with him because he is three years older than her — to which he said, “I was worth it.”
Then he told a quick story about Phyllis, “She had come over to see what I was doing over here. Then she made me buy her lunch.”
Phyllis added, “It was the first time I ever had vinegar on my french fries,” and she admitted she has eaten them that way ever since.
Cecil said he got involved when “John Pytcher said, ‘You gotta come down and help me,’ so I came down and sold tickets.” He said that was in 1963 and he has been helping out in some way since.
But, the Gallup family has been involved in the McKean County Fair since it began. The secretary and one of the directors of the first fair in 1905 was Fred D. Gallup.
“My great-grandfather donated the lumber for the first set of grandstands,” Cecil said. “And, my grandfather donated the hay for the race horses.”
Phyllis added that his father would come and get the area ready by taking a scythe to the tall fields before the season started.
Asked how long he had been involved in the fair, Cecil said with a smirk, “Been involved a few years.”