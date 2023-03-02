Bryan Kohberger

Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the slayings of four University of Idaho students last fall, is taken by deputies from the Monroe County Courthouse in Pennsylvania on Jan. 3.

 The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

STROUDSBURG (AP) — Law enforcement officials have revealed more details regarding items seized from the Pennsylvania home where they arrested a graduate student charged with stabbing four University of Idaho students to death.

Additional court documents made public Thursday stated that a knife, a pocketknife, and a Glock 22 handgun with three empty magazines were found at the home of Bryan Kohberger's parents. The home, Kohberger's car, the garage and a shed on the property were all searched when he was arrested there Dec. 30.

