HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania's sales tax rate beats most of its neighbors, even if it doesn't stand out nationally, according to a new study.

An analysis by the Tax Foundation found that Pennsylvania is 34th-highest for its combined state and local sales tax of 6.34%, below the national average of about 7.07%. The state tax rate of 6% is the 17th-highest in the country, but low local taxes make the average overall burden lower for residents.

