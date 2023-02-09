Solar panels

A state senator will introduce legislation that creates a pathway for low- and moderate-income residents to benefit from the cost savings of solar energy.

 Shutterstock/The Center Square

HARRISBURG — Lawmakers in Pennsylvania want to clear the way for new solar technologies they say will lower utility bills, add income sources and create jobs.

Plans are underway to introduce a bill expanding the state’s current energy policies — allowing individuals, farmers, and businesses to tap into community solar projects in their areas.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos