CLEARFIELD — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Friday, the completion of a bridge replacement project on Route 1011, Hickox/Ulysses Road, in Bingham Township, Potter County, and that it has lifted the detour that’s been in place since mid-April.
Replacing the bridge, which spans the Genesee River near the village of Ulysses, improved its overall condition rating from “poor” to “good.”
Overall work on the project included removing the existing bridge, building its replacement, approach paving, drainage improvements, guide rail upgrades, pavement marking and miscellaneous construction. Nestlerode Contracting Company Inc., of Lock Haven, was the contractor on this $1 million project.
PennDOT anticipated reopening the bridge in early September, but work progress allowed it to reopen the structure significantly ahead of schedule.
This structure is 45 feet long and, on average, carries more than 600 vehicles daily.