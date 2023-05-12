CLEARFIELD — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s county maintenance team will be working throughout the county next week, weather permitting.
Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
Patching will be done on Route 46 in Norwich Township and on Columbia Hill Road, where pipe replacing will also take place. Crack sealing will be done on Route 446 from Farmers Valley to the Larabee Y, and on Route 46 from the Cameron County line to the Betula area.
Ditching and tree removal will be done on Red Mill Road, West Washington Street, High Street and South Avenue.
Roadway repairs including shoulder stabilization and mill and fill are scheduled for Red Mill Road by Jefferson Paving, weather permitting.