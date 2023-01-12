HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania departments of Transportation (PennDOT) and Human Services (DHS) urged Pennsylvanians on Wednesday to use Find My Ride (FMR), findmyride.penndot.pa.gov/fmr-edu/home, to learn about public transit options and apply for transportation assistance programs. More than 12,500 Pennsylvanians have been approved for services since FMR launched in May 2021.

Public transportation services are available in every county in Pennsylvania, including:

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos