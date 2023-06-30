OIL CITY — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and its safety partners are reminding motorists of the dangers of impaired driving and boating in advance of Fourth of July celebrations.
Representatives from PennDOT, the Pennsylvania DUI Association, the Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority (EMTA), the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), and various law enforcement agencies hosted a media event Thursday at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center at Presque Isle State Park to bring awareness to the current crackdown on driving under the influence.
A statewide Fourth of July impaired driving enforcement period kicked-off on June 19, and extends through Tuesday. During this campaign, law enforcement agencies throughout the state actively participate in enforcement activities geared at deterring impaired drivers from getting behind the wheel.
According to preliminary PennDOT data, there were 241 crashes statewide last year on Independence Day, resulting in two fatalities and 167 injuries. A total of 36 of the crashes involved alcohol and 10 were drug related.
“Every single time an impaired driver makes the decision to get behind the wheel of a vehicle, they are endangering themselves and everyone else on the roadway,” said Maggie Nunley, a regional program administrator for the Pennsylvania DUI Association. “Crashes involving impaired driving are 100 percent preventable and the only people who can control these outcomes are motorists themselves making smarter, safer choices. Have a plan before you start your celebrations because it could save your life.”
Alcohol, prescription and over the counter medications, illegal drugs, and other substances can impair someone’s ability to drive by slowing coordination, judgment and reaction times. Some medications can also cause extreme drowsiness or dizziness.
Pennsylvania law prohibits individuals from operating a vehicle while impaired by drugs or alcohol. Likewise, no person is permitted to operate a watercraft under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Data from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission shows that there were 45 boating-under-the-influence arrests in 2022.
PennDOT urges individuals to prioritize safety before their holiday activities by arranging for a sober ride home through friends and family, a ride-sharing service or public transportation.
For more information on impaired driving, visit www.PennDOT.pa.gov/safety.