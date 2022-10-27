PennDOT truck damaged

The pictured attenuator was one of two struck during crack sealing operations along Interstate 80 in Venango County earlier this month.

 Photo submitted by PennDOT

OIL CITY — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) reminds motorists to drive safely in work zones as construction and maintenance activities continue as weather permits.

“During this time of the year PennDOT crews maintain state-owned roads as the weather dictates. As needed, they are treating the roads during winter weather. On other days, they are engaged in other routine maintenance activities,” said Doug Schofield, PennDOT Assistant District Executive-Maintenance. “We are asking motorists to be alert for active work zones by putting away all distractions, reducing their travel speeds, and keeping their attention fully on the road to protect not only themselves, but also our workers.”

