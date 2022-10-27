OIL CITY — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) reminds motorists to drive safely in work zones as construction and maintenance activities continue as weather permits.
“During this time of the year PennDOT crews maintain state-owned roads as the weather dictates. As needed, they are treating the roads during winter weather. On other days, they are engaged in other routine maintenance activities,” said Doug Schofield, PennDOT Assistant District Executive-Maintenance. “We are asking motorists to be alert for active work zones by putting away all distractions, reducing their travel speeds, and keeping their attention fully on the road to protect not only themselves, but also our workers.”
Since 1970, there have been 90 PennDOT employees killed in the line of duty.
PennDOT uses attenuators, which include large flashing arrows and reflector services, to alert motorists to slow-moving work zone operations and to help protect workers from being struck by a vehicle within a work zone. Made of crushable materials that create a crumple zone, the devices are designed to absorb crash impact, saving the lives of workers and motorists during a work zone intrusion.
Motorists are reminded that speeding and/or causing a crash in a work zone can lead to increased fines and license suspensions. To help cut down on unsafe driving in work zones, PennDOT continues to use Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement systems along certain roadways throughout the state.