During Winter Storm Elliott, which blasted most of the nation, snowplows were out in force everywhere — except, some alleged, in McKean County.
Despite rumors that Pennsylvania Department of Transportation plows were scarce in the area, Marla Fannin, PennDOT spokesperson, said, “We experienced no major issues in McKean County regarding equipment or manpower.
“Due to the severity of the storm, there were some roadway restrictions, some short-term roadway closures, and numerous reports of vehicle crashes,” she said. “The week prior to Christmas, we also experienced Winter Storm Diaz, so there were back-to-back storms through the region placing burdens on our resources.
“More than anything else, plowing, storm response, and providing safe and passable roads are hallmarks of the service PennDOT provides,” Fannin said. “Storm intensity, equipment integrity, and manpower resources can all have an impact on our service levels.”
She explained that it’s important for the public to understand PennDOT’s methodology, winter operations and service levels, information about which can be found on the PennDOT website under Winter Operations (pa.gov)
In a nutshell, the site explained that during a storm, “PennDOT will have crews treating roadways around the clock but the department’s aim is to keep roads passable rather than completely free of ice and snow.”
Treatment will continue until the precipitation stops and the roads are clear, the site indicated. Trucks take several hours to return to their starting point, and use the same roads as everyone else. Therefore, when traffic is stopped or slowed, so is the plow truck.
“It is especially helpful for customers to understand the methods we employ in use of materials,” Fannin said, referring to a section on the website with a graphic called “The Science of Winter Road Treatments.”
The basic information is that salt is less effective below 25 degrees, and is most effective with more traffic, the site stated. On low traffic roads when the temperature is below 15 degrees, “falling snow is generally dryer and blows over the roadway, so salt is generally not used.”
Fannin addressed staffing at PennDOT’s districts in the region, too.
“Our McKean County maintenance manager is on special assignment and Scott Majot who manages Potter and Cameron County is currently ‘acting’ as McKean County manager,” she explained. “Scott has extensive knowledge across the counties and brings years of winter service experience to the position.”
At this time, she said, there is one full-time vacancy in McKean County “and we are in the process of filling it. We’ve also benefited in McKean County from a good applicant pool.”
Fannin added, “We have experienced some operator hiring issues in other counties, like Elk and Centre, and we are addressing those issues as best we can.”