The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and other area road crews were pelted by winter storms in early December. PennDOT said they have no manpower or equipment issues, despite recent allegations.

During Winter Storm Elliott, which blasted most of the nation, snowplows were out in force everywhere — except, some alleged, in McKean County.

Despite rumors that Pennsylvania Department of Transportation plows were scarce in the area, Marla Fannin, PennDOT spokesperson, said, “We experienced no major issues in McKean County regarding equipment or manpower.

