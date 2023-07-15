CYCLONE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) McKean County Maintenance program announced Friday the following work schedule for the week of July 17 through July 21, weather permitting.
Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
According to the PennDOT schedule there will be sign repairs and upgrades, mowing, and patching work performed on various State Routes throughout the county. Specific roadways planned for patching work include State Route 2001 — Seven Mile Road and State Route 1015 — Columbia Hill Road. In addition the PennDOT Maintenance program will be conducting shoulder cutting on State Route 6 from Smethport to the Potter County line and on State Route 155 from Eldred to the Potter County line; Ditching on State Route 46, Bradford to Rew; and a box culvert replacement on State Route 146 — Red Mill Road.
A detour for the box culvert replacement on Red Mill Road will begin on July 14 and remain until July 24.