RIDGWAY — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Elk County Maintenance announced Friday the following work schedule for the upcoming week of July 24 through July 28, weather permitting.
Bridge repairs will be underway on State Route 120 in the Mohan Run area as well as on State Route 948, Montmorenci. Patching maintenance will be in progress on State Route 555 from Caledonia to Dents Run; on State Route 1002, Taft Road; and on State Route 1001 on Glen Hazel Road north of St. Marys. Pipe replacement work will be happening on State Route 4003 on Long Level Road in Johnsonburg and tail ditch and sewer flushing will proceed on State Route 948 in the Highland area.
Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.