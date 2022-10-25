OIL CITY — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) reminds drivers that autumn is the season for deer to be on the move, sometimes crossing onto area roadways.

“October and November are prime months for deer to be active along our roads and motorists need to take appropriate precautions to help avoid deer-related crashes,” said PennDOT District 1 Executive Brian McNulty, P.E.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos