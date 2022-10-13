CLEARFIELD — The northwest region of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is reminding motorists to share the road safely with slow-moving vehicles.
The fall months can mean harvest season for certain crops, making it commonplace to see farm equipment and other vehicles on Pennsylvania’s rural routes. Drivers should remain patient and use caution when approaching slow-moving traffic, which is vehicles traveling at a speed of less than 25 miles per hour such as horse-drawn buggies, construction machinery, and farm equipment.
According to PennDOT’s 2021 crash date, there were 103 crashes involving farm equipment in 2021, resulting in three fatalities. Overall, there were 27,104 crashes on rural roads in 2021, resulting in 476 fatalities.
Drivers should slow down immediately when seeing a slow-moving vehicle to provide a cushion of safety. It only takes seconds for a fast-moving motor vehicle to reach a buggy or tractor that is moving at 5 to 10 miles an hour. In addition, motorists should avoid distracted driving, focus their attention on the road, and be aware of their surroundings.
Here some other important tips to remember when sharing the road with slow-moving vehicles:
- Do not pass a slow-moving vehicle if you cannot see clearly in front of you and the vehicle you intend to pass; there are curves or hills in the road ahead; you are in a designated “No Passing Zone”; or you are within 100 feet of any intersection, railroad crossing, bridge, elevated structure, or tunnel.
- Do not assume that a vehicle operator who pulls the vehicle to the right side of the road is turning right or letting you pass. The operator may be swinging wide to execute a left-hand turn.
- Drivers should be especially careful at the crest of a hill, around a sharp curve or anywhere else where the line of vision is limited; and they could very suddenly encounter a buggy or slow-moving vehicle.