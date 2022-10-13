CLEARFIELD — The northwest region of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is reminding motorists to share the road safely with slow-moving vehicles.

The fall months can mean harvest season for certain crops, making it commonplace to see farm equipment and other vehicles on Pennsylvania’s rural routes. Drivers should remain patient and use caution when approaching slow-moving traffic, which is vehicles traveling at a speed of less than 25 miles per hour such as horse-drawn buggies, construction machinery, and farm equipment.

