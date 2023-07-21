OIL CITY — With heavy rain in the forecast for the northwest region into today, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is reminding motorists to never drive through flooded roadways and turn on their vehicle’s headlights any time their windshield wipers are being used.
PennDOT urges drivers to be alert to water on roadways, obey warning signs and traffic control devices, and never drive through flooding or standing water on roads. Shallow, swiftly flowing water can wash a car from a roadway, as it takes just two feet of fast-moving water to float a car. Also, the roadbed may not be intact under the water.
Anyone who drives around barriers intended to close a road can face increased penalties if emergency responders are called to rescue motorists who disregard traffic control signs.
Pennsylvania law requires headlights to be turned on anytime a vehicle’s wipers are needed. Drivers should turn on their full headlights during rain events as the daylight running lights feature on some vehicles does not automatically, additionally turn on the taillights, as full headlights do.