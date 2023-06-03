CYCLONE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is reminding area motorists that a McKean County bridge replacement project that began in mid-May will bring a two week detour soon. The bridge spans Mix Creek on Route 1011 (Barnum Road) in Eldred Township, just south of the New York border.
On Tuesday, the section of Route 1011 near the bridge will be closed as bridge demolition and replacement begins. This two-week detour will be in place from June 6 through June 23. The Route 1011/Barnum Rd/Cattaraugus County 29 closure will detour traffic using Route 346, Route 546, Township Road 45 and NY State Route 16. Although Route 29 will be closed north of the bridge, those living along Route 29 will be able to reach their homes.
Project work includes the removal of the existing single-span bridge and the construction of its replacement and a concrete box culvert. In addition, there will be some roadway reconstruction, pavement base drains, guide rail updates, pavement markings and other miscellaneous items.
The L.C. Whitford Company, Inc. of Wellsville, N.Y. is the contractor on this $994,0000 project. Replacing the bridge, which carries an average of 1,826 vehicles daily, will improve its rating from “poor” to “good.”
PennDOT anticipates completion in late June, but all work is weather dependent. PennDOT will issue project updates as work progresses.
In other PennDOT news, additional work scheduled in addition to the aforementioned bridge replacement work in Eldred Township beginning this week. PennDOT announced the following additional work schedule in McKean County, weather permitting: sign repairs and upgrades on various routes; bridge repair on various routes; mowing on various routes, patching on State Route 646 from Rew to State Route 346; crack sealing on State Route 155; pipe replacement on State Routes 1006 and 4007; pipe flushing, inlet repairs on State Route 446; tree trimming, brushing on State Route 146; and ditching on State Route 346 from Red Rock to Duke Center.
