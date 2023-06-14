HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Tuesday that its St. Marys Driver License Center located at 129 North Michael Street will relocate to a new facility at Bucktail Village, 1369 Bucktail Road in St. Marys.
The last day of driver licensing operations at the current location will be Thursday, June 22 while the last day of photo center operations will be Saturday, June 24. Both driver licensing and photo center operations will commence at the new location on Wednesday, June 28.
The hours of operation for the St. Marys photo and driver license centers will remain the same at the Bucktail Village location, with the photo center open Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. and the driver license center open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.
The new driver license center will provide customers with a larger, updated facility to better serve their needs. The facility is conveniently located and offers increased customer parking. Further improvements include more efficient customer flow through the addition of an automated queuing system and additional seating. The new location will be approximately 3,300 square feet and will serve customers at four driver licensing workstations and one photo workstation.
Additionally, the new site includes enhancements featuring environmentally-friendly, green technology, including LED lights with energy-saving controls and high-efficiency restroom facilities with “WaterSense” faucets. These items allow the agency to promote responsible environmental stewardship while ultimately saving important taxpayer dollars.
Additionally, customers may still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications and driver training manuals, online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website.
Driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and include driver’s license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; driver license and photo ID duplicates; and driver exam scheduling. There are no additional fees for using online services.