ERIE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are highlighting safe driving tips in conjunction with Highway Safety Law Awareness Week, which runs from February 19 to February 25.

“Everyone who gets behind the wheel has a responsibility to follow the rules of the road. Our goal is to remind everyone of some of these laws in hopes that it will result in positive behavior change for some motorists that will make our roadways safer,” said Trooper Andrew Hacke, Community Services Officer with PSP Troop E.

