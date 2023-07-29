RIDGWAY — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Elk County Maintenance announced Friday the following work schedule for the week of July 31 through Aug. 4, weather permitting.
In Elk County, PennDOT Maintenance crews will be seal coating on State Route 555 from Weedville to Dents Run and on State Route 2004, Quehanna Highway; and a pipe replacement on State Route 948 in Montmorenci.
Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.