CLEARFIELD — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), Ferguson Township Police Department and Highway Safety Network held a media event today near the intersection of Blue Course Drive and West College Avenue where they stressed that aggressive driving behaviors are significant contributing factors to crashes and fatalities on our roadways. They explained that police conduct high visibility enforcement details each year to curb these behaviors and reduce the number of crashes on Pennsylvania roadways.

“It’s about stopping crashes and saving lives,” said Ryan Hendrick, Ferguson Township Police Sergeant. “Slowing down and increasing your following distance not only keeps you from being pulled over, but it also significantly reduces your chances of being injured or killed in a crash.”

