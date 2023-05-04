COUDERSPORT — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists that Potter County Maintenance will close Route 4001 (Sartwell Creek Road) in Roulette Township on Thursday, May 11.
At 7 a.m., crews will close the road about three-quarters of a mile north of the intersection with Route 6. PennDOT anticipates reopening the roadway at 3 p.m. No official detour will be in place for this short-term work. Drivers will need to use alternate routes around the closure. During work hours, school bus traffic and emergency services will be permitted through.
This one-day closure will allow maintenance crews to replace a large drainage pipe beneath the roadway. PennDOT Potter County Maintenance forces will complete all work on this project.
