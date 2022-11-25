OIL CITY — With the winter season’s arrival in the northwest region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is reminding residents of steps they can take to secure their mailboxes and properly maintain driveway entry points.

“As soon as the snow falls, we hear concerns about mailboxes along the roadway and snow piling up in driveways. Our plow truck drivers and mechanics work around the clock to provide safe and passable roadways for area residents and commuters. We ask property owners to be mindful of their responsibilities when it comes to mailboxes in the right-of-way and removing snow around driveways,” said Doug Schofield, assistant district 1 executive – maintenance.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos