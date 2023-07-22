CLEARFIELD — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is committed to continuously improving highway safety and employs a multi-faceted approach that includes outreach and education to encourage safer driving habits.
As such, PennDOT is taking this opportunity to remind drivers how to best keep themselves safe in the case of an emergency on an Interstate or Freeway.
Under no circumstances should a person exit their vehicle when close to or in active lanes of traffic. Pull the vehicle as far away from the active lanes of traffic as possible, preferably into a rest area or emergency pull off if one is available. Then call a mechanic, tow truck, or an insurance companies’ roadside assistance provider for help. If motorists are unsure who to contact, they may contact the local police or 911.
Always pay attention to location so it can accurately be reported. On Interstates, green mile markers are located every tenth of a mile on the shoulder.
If the vehicle is disabled, place a white handkerchief or any bright colored cloth on the radio antenna or vehicle door facing traffic. Vehicles that break down at night, drivers should turn on the headlights and hazard lights. Remain in the vehicle and wait for help to arrive.