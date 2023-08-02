CLEARFIELD — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Tuesday that the contractor for a bridge replacement project along Route 449 in Potter County wrapped-up work Monday evening and lifted a detour in place since June.
The contractor was responsible for replacing the bridge, which spans Pine Creek, about one-mile southeast of the village of Gold, which improved the structure’s overall condition rating from “poor” to “good.”
Overall work included removing the existing concrete arch culvert, installing its replacement concrete box culvert, approach paving, guide rail installation, drainage improvements, pavement markings, and miscellaneous items. LTT Trucking LLC of North Bend, was the contractor on this $900,000 project.
Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.