OIL CITY — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is inviting high school students in the northwest region to participate in the annual Paint the Plow program.
The program challenges youth to incorporate a statewide theme and incorporate it into an original mural that they paint on one of PennDOT’s snow plow blades to promote winter driving safety and foster appreciation for school art programs and student creativity.
The 2023 theme, “Seat Belts Are Always in Season,” was chosen to remind motorists that seat belts save lives and should be worn year-round.
Paint the Plow was piloted in Cambria County in 2015 and later expanded to several surrounding counties and across the state. In the northwest region last year, students in Warren, Mercer, and Venango counties participated.
Students in public and private schools are eligible to participate, though school officials must make the arrangements. Plow delivery and pick-up dates vary by county. PennDOT may modify program categories based on participation numbers.
Additional information on the program, including the guidelines for participation, can be found online at www.penndot.pa.gov/PaintThePlow or obtained from PennDOT District 1 Safety Press Officer Saxon Daugherty at sadaughert@pa.gov
PennDOT cannot provide financial support for supplies or travel expenses connected with this program but does make every effort to publicize the contributions of the schools and the students. This will include, but is not limited to, social media postings, postings on the PennDOT website, media press releases, and public displays at a local PennDOT facility.