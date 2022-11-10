OIL CITY — The northwest region of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) reminds motorists to avoid all aggressive driving habits and to always buckle up prior to the start of the holiday season.

Aggressive driving behaviors continue to be common factors in crashes along Pennsylvania’s roadways. In 2021, there were 6,206 aggressive driving crashes across the state, resulting in 126 fatalities.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos