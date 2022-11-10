OIL CITY — The northwest region of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) reminds motorists to avoid all aggressive driving habits and to always buckle up prior to the start of the holiday season.
Aggressive driving behaviors continue to be common factors in crashes along Pennsylvania’s roadways. In 2021, there were 6,206 aggressive driving crashes across the state, resulting in 126 fatalities.
PennDOT and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) classify aggressive driving crashes as those involving at least two aggressive driving factors in the same crash. Speeding, tailgating slower vehicles, illegal passing, weaving in and out of traffic, running stop signs and red lights, and failing to yield the right of way to oncoming vehicles are examples of aggressive driving. These behaviors put drivers, their passengers, and other people on the road in danger.
To deter motorists from dangerous driving habits, the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) and local police departments are participating in an aggressive driving enforcement wave that began on Oct. 24, and runs through Sunday, Nov. 13.
During this period, law enforcement personnel are on the lookout for aggressive drivers with a special emphasis on tailgating motorists, school bus safety, the revised Move Over Law, and excessive speeding. Wearing a seatbelt is the single most effective thing drivers can do to keep themselves safe and secure inside their vehicle, even increasing their chances of surviving a crash by up to 60 percent.
Additionally, a “Click It or Ticket” mobilization to promote seat belt use begins on Monday, Nov. 14, and runs through Sunday, Nov. 27. Throughout the campaign, state and municipal police officers will conduct traffic enforcement zones and roving patrols to encourage seat belt usage and fine those found not following Pennsylvania’s laws.
Airbags alone are not enough to protect drivers in the event of a crash, as the force of an airbag can seriously injure or kill someone if they are not buckled up.
To properly buckle up, please consider the following tips:
- The lap belt and shoulder belt should be secured across the pelvis and rib cage to better withstand crash forces.
- The shoulder belt should be across the middle of the chest and away from the neck.
- The lap belt should rest across the hips, not the stomach.
- Never put the shoulder belt behind your back or under an arm.
PennDOT supports the “Click It or Ticket” efforts by distributing NHTSA enforcement funding to help police departments increase patrols and other seatbelt related activities.