HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced that Verizon network maintenance will impact the operations of the National Highway Transportation Safety Agency’s (NHTSA) Problem Driver Pointer System (PDPS), rendering several driver licensing services unavailable today.

The Verizon network maintenance affects all states nationwide, including Pennsylvania. The network maintenance will conclude at noon and these services will resume at 12:01 p.m.

