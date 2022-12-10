OIL CITY — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority (EMTA) and the Northwest Regional Highway Safety Office held an education session Friday at the Greater Erie Community Action Committee (GECAC) Erie West Senior Center to share information on safe driving and public transportation services.

The free program, which was held in connection with Older Driver Safety Awareness Week that concluded Friday, gave seniors a chance to learn ways they can stay sharp behind the wheel and how to acquire a free bus pass through EMTA.

