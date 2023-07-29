CYCLONE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) McKean County Maintenance announced Friday the following work schedule for the upcoming week of July 31 through Aug. 4, weather permitting.
McKean County Maintenance crews will be repairing signs and upgrades, mowing and bridge work on various State Routes throughout McKean county; patching on State Route 1006, McCrae Brook Road and on State Route 6 from Mount Jewett to Hazel Hurst; shoulder cutting on State Route 1006, McCrae Brook Road, State Route 446 from Larabee to Farmers Valley and on State Route 46 from Farmers Valley to Rew; as well as ditching on State Route 646 from Rew to Red Rock.
PennDOT has entrusted IA Construction Corp. to perform roadway repair and paving on State Route 219. Traffic along State Route 219 is Lafayette Township will be controlled utilizing flaggers during normal traffic hours; there will be alternating traffic patterns.
Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.