CLEARFIELD — A leadership change took place recently in the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s Engineering District 2, which covers nine counties in the North Central region.
Effective April 1, Tom Prestash is serving as district executive for District 2, moving from the same position in District 9. Prestash succeed Tom Zurat who retired March 31, after more than 33 years with PennDOT.
“We’re thrilled to see Tom move to his home district to lead a talented team,” said Acting PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “We believe that our partners and customers across the region will benefit from Tom’s years of experience and leadership — making for a seamless transition.”
Prestash will now be responsible for planning and supervising the state highway system in PennDOT’s Engineering District 2 that covers Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties. Within the nine counties, PennDOT owns and maintains 3,731 miles of state highway and 2,186 bridges.
“It’s bittersweet leaving District 9 but I’m excited to now serve in District 2”, Prestash said. “Our team will continue bringing value to our customers and partners through transportation projects across our nine counties.”