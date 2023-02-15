UNIVERSITY PARK — Alex Hristov, Penn State distinguished professor of dairy nutrition, has received a $2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to conduct studies to determine whether supplementing the feed of lactating dairy cows with either 3-Nitrooxypropanol or a species of red seaweed reduces the amount of methane emitted by the animals in the long-term.

The award, coming through USDA’s Natural Resource Conservation Service, will fund a three-year project that will be conducted with lactating dairy cows at different sites and with varied feed-management conditions. The study will extend over two lactations — almost two years — to determine the long-term effects of feed additives on mitigating enteric, or internal, methane production.

