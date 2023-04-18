KANE — The Kane Volunteer Fire Department was called out at 6:15 a.m. Saturday to fight a fully involved building fire at Penn Oaks Energy Services, located on U.S. Route 6, about three miles west of Kane.
A second alarm was issued with departments from Mount Jewett, Highland, Sheffield, Ludlow and Wilcox going directly to the scene with tankers and pumpers, while Johnsonburg’s department stood by at Kane.
The Kane Fire Auxiliary went to Save A Lot Market, which donated food and bottled water for firefighters.
The biggest concern in battling the blaze was that it was near a propane tank yard and the proximity of a tank of mercaptan — a flammable liquid additive to natural gas to give it that distinctive rotten egg odor — in the burning building.
The fire was extinguished and departments were released at approximately 12:30 p.m. Assistant Chief Daryl Snyder was released at 3:45 p.m. by a Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal after investigation was completed with cause unknown.
The fire had been discovered by a Kane fireman, Ben Asel, who saw it while traveling to work and called 911.