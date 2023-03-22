Penn Highlands DuBois cares for mom, babies with substance abuse disorder

Shannon Gill, RN, SUD/OUD Pregnancy Postpartum Care Coordinator stands outside of the NICU at Penn Highlands DuBois.

 Photo submitted

DUBOIS — The Maternal and Child Center at Penn Highlands DuBois now has a Substance Use Disorder Care Coordinator Program for Pregnant Women with Substance Use Disorder (SUD).

SUD is a behavioral health disorder that affects the person’s brain and behavior, leading to the inability to control their use of substances. These substances may be prescribed or not prescribed, obtained on the street, and can include alcohol, opioids and other substances.

