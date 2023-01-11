Penn Highlands Elk receives awards

Penn Highlands Elk, in St. Marys, earned the Outcomes, Patient Perspectives and Quality awards from the 2022 Performance Leadership Awards for Excellence from The Chartis Center for Rural Health and recognition for Excellence in Patient Safety from The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania.

 Photo submitted

DuBOIS — Several Penn Highlands Healthcare hospitals recently received prestigious awards and accreditations from respected national and regional organizations.

The Chartis Center for Rural Health Awards

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos