DuBOIS — Penn Highlands Elk has earned five stars from Becker’s Hospital Review for outstanding staff responsiveness.
The hospital is among 530 in the United States and only 17 in Pennsylvania to earn this distinction.
Becker’s star rating is based on data collected from hospital patients using Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).
Brad Chapman, president of Penn Highlands Elk, said, “The men and women who provide care at our hospitals are some of the most skilled, caring and compassionate people in this region. The five-star rating is the stamp of approval that shows our commitment to high-quality care.”