HARRISBURG — Sen. Cris Dush, R-Brookville, congratulated Penn Highlands Brookville and Penn Highlands Elk for being two of the 21 hospitals recognized statewide by the Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania (HAP) for their stellar performance ensuring patients’ safety.

“Penn Highlands Brookville and Penn Highlands Elk are important providers of high-quality health care to residents in the 25th District,” said Dush, “The exemplary work they’ve done to enhance patient safety is worthy of the acknowledgement they have received from HAP and a great benefit to all those who rely on these facilities for their care.”

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos