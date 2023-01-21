HARRISBURG — Sen. Cris Dush, R-Brookville, congratulated Penn Highlands Brookville and Penn Highlands Elk for being two of the 21 hospitals recognized statewide by the Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania (HAP) for their stellar performance ensuring patients’ safety.
“Penn Highlands Brookville and Penn Highlands Elk are important providers of high-quality health care to residents in the 25th District,” said Dush, “The exemplary work they’ve done to enhance patient safety is worthy of the acknowledgement they have received from HAP and a great benefit to all those who rely on these facilities for their care.”
HAP honors the top performing hospitals each year through their Excellence in Patient Safety Recognition program. This recognition reflects the extraordinary steps Penn Highlands Brookville and Penn Highlands Elk continue to make to prevent health care-associated infections and improve patient-safety outcomes.
The top-performing hospitals are identified by HAP using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Healthcare Safety Network. To be recognized, hospitals must perform better than the mean standardized infection ratio in three key measures: central line-associated bloodstream infections, catheter-associated urinary tract infections, and Clostridioides difficile infections.